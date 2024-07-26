Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Diageo by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 125,914 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $130.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $178.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

