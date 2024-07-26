Pitcairn Co. Purchases 37,308 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

