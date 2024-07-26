Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.