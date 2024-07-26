Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.62. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

