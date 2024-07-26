Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,625 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VeriSign by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

