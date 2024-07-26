Pitcairn Co. Takes $197,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

