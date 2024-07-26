Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,625.15 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,656.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,618.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

