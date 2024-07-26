Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $552.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $569.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.21 and its 200 day moving average is $531.19.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

