Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Polaris by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Up 8.4 %

PII stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.