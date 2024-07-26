Polaris Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Polaris has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.