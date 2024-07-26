Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.56.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.09. 212,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,180. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

