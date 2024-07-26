Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

