PotCoin (POT) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $7.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00104797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

