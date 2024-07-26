Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRENW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

