Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 5,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.