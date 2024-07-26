Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance

Psyence Biomedical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,854. Psyence Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54.

Get Psyence Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.