PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the June 30th total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.8 %
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
