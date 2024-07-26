Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Public Storage Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $294.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $314.93.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

