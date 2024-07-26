PulteGroup’s (PHM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.93.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.