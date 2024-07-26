Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 67,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.57.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
