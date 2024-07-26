Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 67,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 934.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

