pzETH (PZETH) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $3,833.45 or 0.05645735 BTC on exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $64.65 million and approximately $132,167.94 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 34,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 33,722.40515043. The last known price of pzETH is 3,811.68879368 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $205,780.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

