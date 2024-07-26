Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Issued By Wedbush

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

