Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Lowered by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.