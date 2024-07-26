Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Issued By Zacks Research

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $186.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

