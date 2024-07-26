QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34, Zacks reports. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

QCR Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of QCRH traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QCR has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

