Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.56.

Quebecor Stock Up 0.8 %

About Quebecor

QBR.B stock opened at C$29.25 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$34.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

