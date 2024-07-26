Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $63.91 million and $6.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001502 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.