Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Raffles Medical Group has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
About Raffles Medical Group
