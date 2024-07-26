Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 274.7% from the June 30th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rail Vision Price Performance

Shares of RVSN stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.76. 156,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,831. Rail Vision has a 12-month low of 0.62 and a 12-month high of 23.37. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

