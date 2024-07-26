Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.89. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
TSE WFG opened at C$117.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
