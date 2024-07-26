ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 43.1% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $0.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00104825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

