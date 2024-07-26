Reliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance to earn $18.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of RS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.05. The company had a trading volume of 446,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,046. Reliance has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

