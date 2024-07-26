Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.16

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 461.30 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.16. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,896.09). Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.76) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.63) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

