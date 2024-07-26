Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.16

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 461.30 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.16. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,896.09). Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.76) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.63) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.