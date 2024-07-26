Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.69.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.67. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

