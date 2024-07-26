Request Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Request has a total market cap of $106.52 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.19 or 0.99897568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00072717 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10654765 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,082,168.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

