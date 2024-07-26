Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2028 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNW opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

