Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.