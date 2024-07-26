Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.