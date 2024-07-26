Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $1,103.95 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,542.16 or 1.00091434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00072394 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00180445 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,061.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

