Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.18. 5,516,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 43,703,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,378 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 1,039,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
