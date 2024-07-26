Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.85. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 4,410,290 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
