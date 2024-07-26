Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of RHI opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

