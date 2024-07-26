Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $462.97. 39,950,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,416,840. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

