Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.55. 284,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,120. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.