Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. 3,963,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

