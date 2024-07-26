Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 1,593,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

