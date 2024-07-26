Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.