Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $66.28

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $69.78. Root shares last traded at $68.54, with a volume of 3,916 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Root Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $986.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Root

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

