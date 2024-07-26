Roth Capital Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

View Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,924,000 after buying an additional 215,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.