Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $664.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $664.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.50 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.77 and a 200-day moving average of $565.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

