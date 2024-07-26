Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 906,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,106. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

